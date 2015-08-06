Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

The First Republican Presidential Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

By Eyder Peralta
Published August 6, 2015 at 11:21 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidates, left to right, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush participate in the first prime-time presidential debate hosted by FOX News and Facebook at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday.
If you missed the first Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Thursday evening, our friends at It's All Politics have wall-to-wall coverage. If you want a quickie, here's a 100-word recap — and video clip — of what happened:

Donald Trump was, as expected perhaps, unapologetic — about calling women names, about the bankruptcies his businesses have filed and about his brashness. "I don't have time for political correctness," he said. Jeb Bush said most immigrants who enter the U.S. are good people; John Kasich defended his expansion of Medicaid; Marco Rubio argued he was the change candidate. Perhaps unexpectedly, the most substantive — and fiery — exchange was about NSA surveillance. Rand Paul said despite statements by Chris Christie that he would hold him responsible for a terrorist attack, he would continue to fight against mass U.S. surveillance. Video:

