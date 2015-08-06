Bill Cosby Will Be Deposed By Accuser's Lawyer This Fall

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Bill Cosby will be questioned under oath about allegations of sexual assault. California's Supreme Court recently allowed a woman's lawsuit against Cosby to continue, and the judge in the case has now set a date for the comedian to provide a deposition.

From Los Angeles, NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports for our Newscast desk:

"Judy Huth is suing Bill Cosby, contending that he molested her when she was 15 years old. She claims she met him in 1974 on a movie set and he invited her to the Playboy Mansion, where the incident allegedly took place.

"The statute of limitations for filing criminal charges has passed, but she is suing him for causing psychological injuries. The judge in the case has ordered Cosby to give his sworn testimony, planned for Oct. 9.

"This would be Cosby's first deposition since 2006, when he testified in another case against him. That suit was settled out of court and [the deposition] was recently released to the media. Cosby has been accused by dozens of women who say he raped or sexually abused them, sometimes after drugging them."

In July, the California Supreme Court denied Cosby's petition to review Huth's lawsuit against him, clearing the way for the October deposition. Huth will also provide a sworn deposition on Oct. 15 — and in a strategic win for her, she'll do so nearly a week after Cosby. The comedian and his legal team had sought to have Huth go first.

