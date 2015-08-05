Obstructions Vanish From Images Treated With New Software From MIT, Google

In a mesmerizing video, a researcher explains the math behind what seems like magic — photographs in which the view is obscured by things like chain-link fences and reflections become free of clutter with just a few clicks.

Researchers at MIT and Google have created an algorithm that uses multiple images taken from different angles to separate foreground obstacles from the subject that's in the background — anything from your favorite view or a sign in a window on a bright day.

We don't entirely understand how they do this, and there's no word yet on when the software might reach consumers, but it's a pretty neat trick. Check it out:

