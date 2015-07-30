Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Brazil's Polluted Olympic Water; Egypt Delays Journalists' Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published July 30, 2015 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Testing By AP Finds Water At 2016 Olympic Sites 'Rife With Human Sewage'.

-- Egypt Postpones Verdict In Trial Of Al Jazeera Journalists.

And here are more early headlines:

India Hangs Plotter Behind 1993 Bombing That Killed 257. (New York Times)

Peace Talks In Doubt After Afghanistan Declares Taliban Leader Dead. (Reuters)

Hundreds Of Migrants Again Try To Get Into English Channel Tunnel. (Guardian)

Clinton To Testify In October To House Panel About Benghazi. (Politico)

New Oil Slick Spotted Off Santa Barbara, Calif. (Los Angeles Times)

Nepalese Landslides Bury Villages, Kill Several. (UPI)

Scientists Glimpse Aurora Around A Brown Dwarf Star. (Discovery News)

