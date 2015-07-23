Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Greek Lawmakers Approve Reforms; Western Fires

By Korva Coleman
Published July 23, 2015 at 9:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wildfires In Montana, California Scorch Thousands Of Acres, Trigger Evacuations.

-- Greece Approves Reforms, Clearing Hurdle For Bailout Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Carter In Iraq On Unannounced Visit. (Politico)

Federal Appeals Court Overturns Strict North Dakota Abortion Law. (Time)

Transportation Bill Advances In Senate After Delay. (Reuters)

FBI Director Says ISIS Online Recruiting Is Greatest Danger To U.S. (VOA)

Indian Tribe Demands Hate Crime Charges In Wyoming Shooting. (AP)

New Astronauts Arrive Aboard International Space Station. (Space.com)

Report: Health Insurer Anthem Close To Buying Rival, Cigna. (Wall Street Journal)

World Santa Congress Concludes In Denmark. (Australian Broadcasting Network)

