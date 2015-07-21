Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Texas Jail Death Probed; N.Y. Prisoner's Escape Plans

By Korva Coleman
Published July 21, 2015 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Of Woman Found Hanged In Texas Jail Cell Will Be Investigated As Murder.

-- NYT: For Months, David Sweat Walked N.Y. Prison Tunnels Planning Escape.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Gov. John Kasich to Seek GOP Presidential Nomination. (Wall Street Journal)

Violence Reported During Burundi Presidential Election. (BBC)

Toshiba Executives Quit After Earnings For 6 Years Restated. (Bloomberg)

A&P Grocery Stores Seek 2nd Bankruptcy In 5 Years. (USA Today)

Derailed Oil Train In Montana Wasn't Speeding Before Accident. (AP)

Houston Ship Channel Reopens After Barge Collision. (AP)

California Seeks Huge Fine Against Water District For Alleged Diversion. (Los Angeles Times)

British Orchestra To Let Patrons Pay What They Want At End Of Show. (BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
