FIFA Will Select New President In February

Soccer's world governing body will elect a new president on Feb. 26, 2016, in Zurich. FIFA made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

If you remember, as a corruption scandal engulfed the upper echelons of FIFA's leadership, the organization's president, Sepp Blatter, announced his resignation in June.

Just days earlier, Blatter had easily won a fifth term as president, but he acknowledged that the mandate given to him by FIFA was not enough for "the fans, the players, the clubs, the people who live, breathe and love football as much as we all do at FIFA."

At the time, Blatter added: "That election is over but FIFA's challenges are not. FIFA needs a profound overhaul."

