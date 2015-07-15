Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

American League Wins All-Star Game, World Series Home-Field Advantage

By Dana Farrington
Published July 15, 2015 at 12:32 AM EDT
American League All-Star Mike Trout slides home Tuesday night during the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The American League started the 86th All-Star Game with a home run and ended with home-field advantage for the World Series — for the third year in a row. The final score at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park Tuesday night: 6-3.

AL's Mike Trout started the game with a bang, hitting a home run in the first at-bat.

"It was the fourth homer to lead off an All-Star Game in the event's history and the first since Joe Morgan in 1977," MLB.com reports.

Trout also became the first player to win consecutive MVP awards, ESPN reports.

He'll probably have a lot of chances to win another one. The Associated Press notes that he's part of a leaguewide youth movement:

"A season after the retirement of Derek Jeter dropped the curtain on the turn-of-century greats, the 23-year-old Trout was among six starting position players under 25 — the most since 1965."

Lest you think National League didn't put up a fight, we'll point you toward Aroldis Chapman's pitches at the top of the ninth, three of which hit 103 mph.

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
