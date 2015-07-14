Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Agreement Reached; Close To Pluto

By Korva Coleman
Published July 14, 2015 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- World Powers Reach Agreement With Iran Over Its Nuclear Program.

-- The Latest On Iran Deal: Obama Says Deal Provides New Way Forward.

-- NASA Zooms In On Pluto, For Closest Views Yet.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. Reports 15,000 Iraqi Civilians Killed In Last 16 Months. (AP)

Mexico Believes Prison Workers Helped Drug Kingpin Escape. (CNN)

Closing Arguments Set For Today In Colo. Theater Shooting Trial. (Denver Post)

Yemen Humanitarian Truce Fails As Bombing Continues. (Deutsche Welle)

Tropical Storms Form In Atlantic, Pacific. ()

Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Central Plains. (AP)

Financially Ailing Puerto Rico Asks Creditors For Patience. (Wall Street Journal)

Japan Tsunami Debris Cleanup Starts On Alaska Shore. (Weather.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
