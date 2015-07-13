Iranian Court Holds Third Hearing In Case Of Jailed 'Post' Reporter

Jason Rezaian, The Washington Post reporter jailed in Iran, faced his third hearing Monday at a closed-door session in the Revolutionary Court.

Rezaian, who holds dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship, is a native of California. He was arrested in July 2014 along with his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, an Iranian correspondent for the Abu Dhabi newspaper The National, and another person. Salehi was later released on bail.

Rezaian is accused of spying on Iran for the U.S. and activities against the Islamic republic. His trial began in May.

Leila Ahsan, an attorney for Rezaian, told The Post charges against the newspaper's bureau chief in Tehran were reviewed in Monday's session. The newspaper added: "But [she] could give no further details about the session. She is barred from publicly discussing the proceedings against Rezaian, who has been detained nearly a year."

The newspaper said no date has been set for a possible next hearing.

"We call again on Iran to deliver a speedy, fair and impartial judgment in Jason's case, one that could only result in his acquittal, immediate release, and a long-overdue reunion with his family," Martin Baron, the newspaper's executive editor, said in a statement.

The U.S., which appears close to striking a deal with Iran over its nuclear program, has criticized the trial, calling the charges against the journalist "absurd," and seeking his immediate release. Reporters Without Borders and other press freedom groups have also condemned the Iranian action.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.