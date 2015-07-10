Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Defense Rests In Aurora, Colo., Theater Shooting Case

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 10, 2015 at 3:56 PM EDT
In this image taken from video, Colorado theater shooting suspect James Holmes (left) waits for testimony to resume on July 6 during his trial in Centennial, Colo.
In this image taken from video, Colorado theater shooting suspect James Holmes (left) waits for testimony to resume on July 6 during his trial in Centennial, Colo.

The defense for James Holmes, accused of the Aurora, Colo., theater shooting, has rested after trying to prove he was insane at the time of the 2012 attack that killed 12 people and injured 70.

Holmes' attorneys had argued their client was in the midst of a psychotic episode at the time of the July 20, 2012, incident.

Two psychiatrists who testified for the defense said Holmes was insane, but court-appointed doctors testified Holmes knew the difference between right and wrong. The Associated Press adds:

"In Colorado, prosecutors have the burden of proof in insanity cases. So the defense only needed to raise a reasonable doubt that Holmes was sane."

Holmes did not testify in his own defense. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday.

For more on this story, please visit Colorado Public Radio.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
