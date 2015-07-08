Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Greek Financial Crisis; Chinese Markets Fall Again

By Korva Coleman
Published July 8, 2015 at 9:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greek Prime Minister Tells EU Leaders He Wants A United Europe.

-- For Third Straight Day, Chinese Markets Plunge.

And here are more early headlines:

Afghan, Taliban Officials Hold Peace Meeting In Pakistan. (Reuters)

Darin LaHood Wins Special Illinois GOP Congressional Primary. (Politico)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Hanging Over Midwest. (Weather Channel)

Report: Gun In San Francisco Killing Belonged To Federal Agent. (AP)

Florida County Puts Confederate Flag Back Up. (WFTV-TV)

Report: Former Va. Gov. Jim Gilmore to Run For GOP Presidential Nod. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Time Warner Cable To Pay $229,500 To Woman It Robocalled 153 Times. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

