Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Greece Urged To Present Plans

By Korva Coleman
Published July 7, 2015 at 9:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran, World Powers, Will Work Past Deadline Toward Nuclear Deal.

-- EU Leaders Call On Greece To Offer 'Serious And Credible' Proposals.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns From Recess To Face Pressing Legislation. (Politico)

Obama To Receive Vietnam's Top Communist Official. (VOA)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Seeps South Into U.S. (NBC)

Despite Government Intervention, Chinese Markets Continue Slide. (Reuters)

Boxing Champ Mayweather Stripped Of Title Won In Pacquaio Bout. (ESPN)

Three Are Gored In Run With Bulls In Spain. (Guardian)

Los Angeles Hosting Victory Rally For U.S. Women's Soccer Team. (KNBC-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman