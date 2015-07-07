Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Greece Urged To Present Plans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran, World Powers, Will Work Past Deadline Toward Nuclear Deal.

-- EU Leaders Call On Greece To Offer 'Serious And Credible' Proposals.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Returns From Recess To Face Pressing Legislation. (Politico)

Obama To Receive Vietnam's Top Communist Official. (VOA)

Smoke From Canadian Fires Seeps South Into U.S. (NBC)

Despite Government Intervention, Chinese Markets Continue Slide. (Reuters)

Boxing Champ Mayweather Stripped Of Title Won In Pacquaio Bout. (ESPN)

Three Are Gored In Run With Bulls In Spain. (Guardian)

Los Angeles Hosting Victory Rally For U.S. Women's Soccer Team. (KNBC-TV)

