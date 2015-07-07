LAPD Says It's Investigating Bill Cosby Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting at least one current criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby, the department tells NPR's Mandalit del Barco.

"LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has said his department would investigate any sexual assault accusations against Bill Cosby — even past the statute of limitations," Mandalit reports. "The department's public information officer, Det. Meghan Aguilar, told NPR that the police have at least one open criminal investigation that may have multiple accusations. The LAPD would not offer any more details because the case is ongoing."

The news comes on the heels of new revelation that Cosby, 77, had said during a deposition in 2005 "that he obtained the sedative Quaalude with the intent of giving the drug to women with whom he wanted to have sex," as NPR's Krishnadev Calamur reported Monday.

Accusations of sexual misconduct against Cosby have increased dramatically in the past year; dozens of women have now come forward to say he assaulted them. In some instances, the allegations date back decades.

In the most serious cases, Cosby, 77, is accused of drugging and raping the women. The entertainer has settled previous allegations against him. He has never faced criminal charges over the claims.

Cosby's admissions in the now-public deposition give new validation to those claims, Cardozo Law School professor Marci Hamilton

Hamilton adds, "on the other hand, for the vast majority of these women, they have no legal option — because the statute of limitations has already expired."

But Hamilton also said, "What we're all waiting for, is for the younger victims to come forward who would be in-statute in a particular state. It's unlikely that someone who operates the way that Cosby apparently did stopped at any particular age. So I assume those victims are out there and we'll see that happen."

Cosby's statement came to light after the Associated Press sought the release of court documents related to a lawsuit filed against him by a former Temple University employee.

A judge unsealed the deposition for several reasons — including because he says Cosby is a public figure who has spoken out about moral issues including family life and crime.

