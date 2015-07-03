Top Stories: Greece Bailout Vote; Space Station Supply Capsule Launched
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hours From Greek Referendum, Pro-Bailout Side Holds Slight Edge.
-- Russia Finally Launches Supplies To ISS After Earlier Failures.
And here are more early headlines:
Negotiators Continue Work On Iran Nuclear Accord. (VOA)
Derailed Train Car Stops Smoking In Tennessee, Thousands Evacuated. (AP)
ACLU Sues Kentucky County For Refusing Same Sex Marriage Licenses. (Courier-Journal)
U.N. Says Burundi's Elections Weren't Fair Or Free. (Guardian)
Truck With Fireworks Catches Fire In Nevada, Shutting A Freeway. (Las Vegas Sun)
Solar Plane Heads For Hawaii On A Record Flight. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
Some Spiders Use Silk To Sail On Oceans. (New Scientist)
