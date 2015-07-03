Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Greece Bailout Vote; Space Station Supply Capsule Launched

By Korva Coleman
Published July 3, 2015 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hours From Greek Referendum, Pro-Bailout Side Holds Slight Edge.

-- Russia Finally Launches Supplies To ISS After Earlier Failures.

And here are more early headlines:

Negotiators Continue Work On Iran Nuclear Accord. (VOA)

Derailed Train Car Stops Smoking In Tennessee, Thousands Evacuated. (AP)

ACLU Sues Kentucky County For Refusing Same Sex Marriage Licenses. (Courier-Journal)

U.N. Says Burundi's Elections Weren't Fair Or Free. (Guardian)

Truck With Fireworks Catches Fire In Nevada, Shutting A Freeway. (Las Vegas Sun)

Solar Plane Heads For Hawaii On A Record Flight. (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Some Spiders Use Silk To Sail On Oceans. (New Scientist)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman