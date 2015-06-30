Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Venus And Jupiter Set For A Close Encounter Tuesday Night

By Bill Chappell
Published June 30, 2015 at 3:16 PM EDT

It's not as if two worlds will collide tonight — Venus and Jupiter are only converging into a small area of the Earth's sky. NASA says the two bright planets will be "a jaw-dropping one-third of a degree apart."

That distance is smaller than the width of a full moon, as seen from Earth's surface.

"You'll be able to hide the pair not just behind the palm of your outstretched hand, but behind your little pinky finger," NASA says.

And unlike some other astronomical phenomena, this convergence should be easily visible: Just look to the west around sunset. That's where you'll find Venus and Jupiter, if the sky is relatively clear.

"Conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter are far from rare events," notes Space.com. But the site adds that tonight's "unusually close" conjunction is worth seeing — and it adds that this is both the closest and the last pairing between the two planets in the current 24-year cycle.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell