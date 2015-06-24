Top Stories: U.S. Hostage-Ransom Policy; Did NSA Spy On French Leaders?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- French Are Fuming Over Report That NSA Spied On 3 Presidents.



-- Obama Administration To Shift Ransom-For-Hostages Rule.

And here are more early headlines:

Tsarnaev To Be Formally Sentenced To Die Today For Boston Bombings. (VOA)

Casket Of State Senator Killed In Church Shooting Lies In S.C. Capitol. (WLTX)

ExxonMobil Stops Santa Barbara, Ca. Drilling After Oil Pipeline Rupture. (KPCC)

Powerful Storms Strike East After Leaving Damage In Midwest. (NBC)

Four Western States Battle Wildfires. (AP)

More Than 700 Now Dead In Pakistan's Heat Wave. (CNN)

La. Gov. Jindal To Announce Presidential Plans Today. (Washington Post)

Panama Tops List On Well-Being Index; U.S. Ranks 23rd. (MarketWatch)

