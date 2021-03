Top Stories: Afghan Lawmakers Attacked; Former White House Chef Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Attack Afghan Parliament In Kabul.



-- Body Of Former White House Chef Found In New Mexico.



And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Join Hands On Charleston Bridge For 9 Killed In Church. (Washington Post)

Greece Offers Last Minute Proposals To Avoid Default. (Telegraph)

Apple Will Pay Artists During Free Trial Period After Taylor Swift Complaint. (Billboard)

Despite Rejection, Anthem Seeks Purchase Of Health Care Rival Cigna. (Wall Street Journal)

A Heat Wave Has Killed Scores Of People In Pakistan. (CNN)

Deadly Violence Soars In El Salvador After Government Gang Crackdown. (AP)

Jordan Spieth Is Youngest Player To Win U.S. Open Since 1922. (Bleacher Report)

Hundreds Of Vets Enter National Wheelchair Games This Week. (Dallas Morning News)

