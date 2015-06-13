Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Foo Fighters Frontman Breaks Leg During Concert, But The Show Goes On

By Scott Neuman
Published June 13, 2015 at 3:07 PM EDT
Fans react as Foo Fighters band member Dave Grohl falls from the stage during the band's concert at Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Friday.
lead singer Dave Grohl fell off a stage during a concert in Goteborg, Sweden — but went to the hospital and was back to finish the gig.

In videos of the incident, a seemingly calm Grohl, tells the crowd at Ullevi Stadium: "I think I really broke my leg."

"I'm going to go to hospital. I'm going to fix my leg. And then I'm going to come back," he says.

After a visit to a doctor, Grohl — the drummer in Nirvana before Kurt Cobain's death — "was carried back on stage on a stretcher with his right foot bandaged, and continued the concert on crutches. Grohl told the crowd he wouldn't leave the stage unless given orders by a doctor to do so," The Associated Press writes.

Later, however, the band issued a statement:

"While the full extent of Dave's injuries are still being determined, it was confirmed at a post-show hospital visit that he sustained at least one fracture.

"As a result Foo Fighters have been forced to cancel their June 14 appearance at the Pinkpop Festival as well as their June 16 show at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen, Switzerland."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
