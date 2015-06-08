Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Former North Charleston, S.C., Police Officer Indicted On Murder Charges

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 8, 2015 at 11:26 AM EDT
Michael Slager, a North Charleston, S.C., police officer, has been charged with murder in the killing of a black man who was running away from him.
A former North Charleston, S.C., police officer was indicted Monday on murder charges in the killing of 50-year-old Walter Scott.

According to 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, the indictment against Michael Slager was handed down by a grand jury Monday morning.

The (Charleston) Post and Courier reports:

" 'The prosecution work has just begun,' Wilson said during a news conference. The solicitor said she just received the last part of the State Law Enforcement Division file this morning.

"Wilson said she thinks a jury in Charleston County can be impartial in making a decision in the case.

"Slager's attorney, Andy Savage, said the indictment is 'just another step in the process.' "

If you remember, the case came to national prominence when video of the incident shot by a bystander became public.

Slager had told investigators that he believed he had followed protocol when he shot Scott. But the video showed that Slager fired his weapon without a verbal warning and as Scott ran away from him.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

