Top Stories: Better Weather For Texas; Bangladesh Factory Murder Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After A Week Of Flooding, Sunshine Forecast For Much Of Texas.

-- Murder Charges In Bangladesh Over 2013 Garment Factory Collapse.

S.C. Senator Graham To Join Crowded GOP Presidential Field. (Los Angeles Times)

Vatican Official Claims Vatican Finance Chief Disregarded Abused Children. (Reuters)

Americans Detained In Yemen By Houthi Rebels. (New York Times)

More Than 2,000 Dead In India Heat Wave.(Wall Street Journal)

Beijing Bans Public Smoking. (BBC)

Weekend Bombs Kill, Wound Several In Nigeria. (Al Jazeera)

Defense Secretary Monitoring Anthrax Lab Mishap Investigation. (USA Today)

Japanese P.M. Apologizes For Heckling Japanese Lawmaker. (Asahi Shimbun)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.