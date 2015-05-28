Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Anthrax Sent To Several Labs; Pataki Runs For President

By Korva Coleman
Published May 28, 2015 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Live Anthrax Was Mistakenly Sent To 9 States And A U.S. Military Base.

-- George Pataki Announces 2016 Presidential Bid.

And here are more early headlines:

India Heat Wave Kills More Than 1,000. (Reuters)

Obama To Visit National Hurricane Center, Warn Of Climate Change. (AP)

U.N. Finds 200 Million Fewer Hungry People Globally, Despite More People. (New York Times)

Notebook Of Colorado Theater Shooter Released. (Denver Post)

9th Suspect Charged In Slayings Of 2 Miss. Police Officers. (Hattiesburg American)

Government Orders Pipeline Company To Clean Up Calif. Spill. (Los Angeles Times)

