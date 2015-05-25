Top Stories: Deadly Flash Flooding In Midwest; Indy 500 Winner

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Heavy Rain Predicted For Texas, Oklahoma.

-- Juan Pablo Montoya Wins Second Indy 500.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Americans Mark Memorial Day. (AP)

Malaysia Discovers Dozens Of Migrant Mass Grave Sites, Camps. (Guardian)

Former Israeli Leader Olmert Sentenced To More Jail Time. (CNN)

A Fuel Shortage Is Shutting Down Nigeria. (AP)

Burkina Faso To Exhume Body Thought To Be Long-Dead Former Leader. (VOA)

Comedian Anne Meara Dies At 85. (Hollywood Reporter)

Jazz Trumpeter Marcus Belgrave Dies At 78. (Detroit Free Press)

Sweden Beats Russia To Win Eurovision Song Contest. (Washington Post)

