Top Stories: Amtrak Derailment; Tsarnaev Sentencing Arguments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NTSB Team On Its Way To Investigate Amtrak Derailment.

-- Spy Agency: North Korea Executes Its Defense Chief With Anti-Aircraft Guns.



-- Jury Will Hear Final Arguments In Sentencing Of Boston Marathon Bomber.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Military Helicopter Still Missing In Nepal After Quake. (Reuters)

Ceasefire Begins In Yemen; Iranian Ship Close To Yemeni Port. (France24)

Agency Cuts Chicago Credit Rating To Junk Bond Status. (Crain's Chicago Business)

Pakistani Gunmen Kill 42 Bus Passengers In Karachi. (CNN)

Malaysia Now Rejecting New Rohingya Migrants. (Guardian)

Nebraska Is 16th State To Identify Bird Flu In Flocks. (Time)

Astronauts Put Off Return As Russia Investigates Failed Cargo Capsule. (Space.com)

Bangladesh Bans Use Of National Anthem As Phone Ringtone. (BDNews24.com)

