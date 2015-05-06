Top Stories: Calif. Water Restrictions; Did Co-Pilot Practice Crash?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- California Regulators Adopt Unprecedented Water Restrictions.

-- Germanwings Co-Pilot May Have Rehearsed Crash On Earlier Flight, Report Finds.

And here are more early headlines:

After Short Somalia Visit, Kerry Makes Brief Stop In Djibouti. (AFP)

Afghan Court Sentences 4 To Death For Mob Killing Of Woman. (CNN)

U.S. Approves Licenses For Ferry Service To Cuba. (New York Times)

Agriculture Dept. Releases Funding To Fight Bird Flu In U.S. Flocks. (Reuters)

Uber Leaves Kansas After State Lawmakers Adopt New Regulations. (CNET)

Lost Russian Cargo Spacecraft Will Burn Up Friday In Fall To Earth. (AP)

VIDEO: Koala Visits Australian Emergency Room, Meanders Around. (Telegraph)

