Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Calif. Water Restrictions; Did Co-Pilot Practice Crash?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 6, 2015 at 7:25 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- California Regulators Adopt Unprecedented Water Restrictions.

-- Germanwings Co-Pilot May Have Rehearsed Crash On Earlier Flight, Report Finds.

And here are more early headlines:

After Short Somalia Visit, Kerry Makes Brief Stop In Djibouti. (AFP)

Afghan Court Sentences 4 To Death For Mob Killing Of Woman. (CNN)

U.S. Approves Licenses For Ferry Service To Cuba. (New York Times)

Agriculture Dept. Releases Funding To Fight Bird Flu In U.S. Flocks. (Reuters)

Uber Leaves Kansas After State Lawmakers Adopt New Regulations. (CNET)

Lost Russian Cargo Spacecraft Will Burn Up Friday In Fall To Earth. (AP)

VIDEO: Koala Visits Australian Emergency Room, Meanders Around. (Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman