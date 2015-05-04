Top Stories: Fiorina To Run For GOP Nomination; Nepal Aid

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Marines Arrive In Nepal To Aid Earthquake Victims.



-- Two Armed Men Killed After Shooting Outside Muhammad Cartoon Contest.

-- Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina Announces She's Running For President.

And here are more early headlines:

Neurosurgeon Ben Carson To Run For GOP Nomination. (WKRC)

Saudi Arabia Denies Any Of Its Troops In Yemen. (International Business Times)

Taiwanese Party Leader Calls For Unity With Mainland China. (Guardian)

Ethiopian Jews Protest Israeli Police Brutality. (Haaretz)

Tsarnaev Relatives To Testify In Boston Marathon Case. (WHDH)

Freed Nigerian Women Say Boko Haram Stoned, Starved Them. (BBC)

Smith College Will Begin Accepting Transgender Women Students. (Boston Globe)

45th Anniversary Of Kent State Shootings. (Star-Beacon)

