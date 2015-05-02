Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

American Pharoah Wins 2015 Kentucky Derby

By Camila Domonoske
Published May 2, 2015 at 7:01 PM EDT
American Pharoah #18, ridden by Victor Espinoza (left), races Firing Line #10, ridden by Gary Stevens, out of turn 4 during the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
American Pharoah #18, ridden by Victor Espinoza (left), races Firing Line #10, ridden by Gary Stevens, out of turn 4 during the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

American Pharoah, ridden by Victor Espinoza, has won the 141st Kentucky Derby with a time of 2:03:02.

He raced to victory before the largest Derby crowd ever — 170,513, reports The Associated Press.

American Pharoah, owned by Ahmed Zayat, was the favorite heading into the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville. He had to fight Firing Line and Dortmund for the victory; the three were neck-and-neck (and neck) for a stretch, but American Pharoah pulled ahead at the end. Firing Line came in second.

The win is the second straight Kentucky Derby victory for Espinoza, who rode California Chrome to victory last year. Espinoza also rode Kentucky Derby-winner War Emblem in 2002.

War Emblem and American Pharoah were both trained by Bob Baffert; American Pharoah's victory is the Hall of Fame trainer's fourth Derby win. He also trains Dortmund, the #3 horse this year.

There's more information on the horses in this year's race at the Kentucky Derby's website.

The Derby win means American Pharoah is the next horse with a shot at the Triple Crown — victory at the Kentucky derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. No horse has taken all three since 1978.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske