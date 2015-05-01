Top Stories: Latest From Baltimore; Obama Urges Support For Trade Pact

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Freddie Gray Update: New Speculation On His Death, And Peaceful Protests.



-- Just Do It: Obama Tries To Sway Skeptical Democrats On Trade.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Choose Chicago To Host His Presidential Library. (USA Today)

Vt. Senator Sanders Declares Bid For Democratic Presidential Nomination. (The Hill)

U.S. Navy To Guard American Flagged Ships In Strait Of Hormuz. (Wall Street Journal)

House Votes To End D.C. Law Banning Discrimination Against Women Who Have Abortions. (Washington Post)

Chilean Volcano Erupts A Third Time. (Guardian)

California Cites Sea World For Failing To Protect Workers Who Care For Killer Whales. (U-T San Diego)

Tesla Motors Turns To Energy Systems For Homes. (New York Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.