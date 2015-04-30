Top Stories: Nepal Rescue; Malala Shooting Plotters Jailed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Rescue Brings A Bit Of Good News To Nepal's Capital After Earthquake.

-- 10 Men Sent To Prison Over Shooting Of Malala In 2012.

And here are more early headlines:

Baltimore Releases Dozens Of Accused Rioters Without Charges. (Baltimore Sun)

Russian Supply Rocket To Station Lost, Will Burn Up In Atmosphere. (CNN)

Burundi Protests Grow As President Seeks Third Term. (Washington Post)

Rubella Eliminated In Western Hemisphere, Says Health Organization. (New York Times)

Nigeria Claims It Rescues Another 100 Women, Children From Militants. (Bloomberg)

Builder Claims Huge Chinese Skyscraper Erected In 19 Days. (AP)

