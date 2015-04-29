Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Baltimore Latest; Nepal Quake Survivors

By Korva Coleman
Published April 29, 2015 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Baltimore Update: A Forceful Mom And A Fan-Free Baseball Game.

-- In Nepal, A Flood Of People Leave Capital To Return Home.

-- After Botched Executions, Supreme Court Weighs Lethal Drug Cocktail.

And here are more early headlines:

Small Protest In Ferguson Draws Police Response. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Japanese Prime Minister To Address Joint Meeting Of Congress. (Reuters)

Saudi King Names Nephew As Heir And Crown Prince. (Guardian)

Ukraine Wildfire Burns Close To Chernobyl Disaster Site. (U.S. News & World Report)

Ohio Man Will Have Court Hearing Over Alleged Threat To Speaker Boehner. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman