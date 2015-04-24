Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Apprehensions Along Southern Border Drop Dramatically In 2015

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 24, 2015 at 9:00 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security says there has been a sharp drop in the apprehension of illegal crossers at the U.S. southern border.

NPR's John Burnett reports that the first six months of fiscal year 2015 saw a 28 percent drop compared to the same period of 2014. John filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"Homeland Security credits the Border Patrol for beefing up its agents and its surveillance technology. It also touts the aggressive anti-immigration publicity campaign in Central America — where many of the migrants originate. Many analysts say the biggest change is that Mexico is doing more to stop immigrants from passing through its territory.

"Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson spoke to reporters Friday.

"'The number is down considerably in all categories: total apprehensions, unaccompanied children, family units as well as single adults,' Johnson said.

"The news is significant, as spring is usually a time when unauthorized immigrants take advantage of mild weather in the Southwestern backcountry."

The Arizona Republic reports that Border Patrol agents have also been apprehending fewer unaccompanied minors. If you remember, last summer the U.S. saw a wave of children from Central America attempting to cross the border illegally.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta