Top Stories: More Airstrikes In Yemen; Gen. Petraeus Faces Sentencing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gen. David Petraeus Will Be Sentenced Thursday Over Secret Notebooks.

-- Saudi Airstrikes Target Houthi Forces In Yemen, Despite Talks Of Peace.

-- Michael Brown's Family Will Sue Ferguson Over Police Shooting Death.

And here are more early headlines:

E.U. Holds Emergency Summit On Migrant Crisis, As Italy Rescues More Migrants. (BBC)

Report: North Korea May Have Several Nuclear Warheads. (Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Says Russia Is Building Air Defense System Inside Ukraine. (Reuters)

Financial Crisis Could Force Puerto Rican Government To Shut Down. (Reuters)

Hearing Today For Minnesotans Charged With Trying To Join ISIS. (AP)

