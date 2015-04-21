Top Stories: Ex-Egypt Leader Sentenced; Blue Bell Recall Expands
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Egypt's Former President Morsi Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.
-- Blue Bell Widens Recall To All Of Its Products Over Listeria Worries.
And here are more early headlines:
Penalty Phase Of Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Opens. (Boston Herald)
Captain Of Sunken Migrant Boat Arrested, Charged With Homicide. (Guardian)
German Murder Trial Opens For "Bookkeeper Of Auschwitz". (BBC)
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo In Cuba Promoting Trade. (USA Today)
Japanese Maglev Train Travels At 375 MPH, Setting Speed Record. (Telegraph)
100 Carat Diamond Could Garner $25 Million At Auction. (CNN)
