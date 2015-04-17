Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ex-IMF Chief Arrested; Space Station Espresso

By Korva Coleman
Published April 17, 2015 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Former IMF Head Rato Is Arrested For Tax Fraud In Spain.

-- Espresso In Orbit: SpaceX Craft Brings Coffee Machine To Space Station.

And here are more early headlines:

Ohio Man, Allegedly Trained In Syria, Faces Terror Charges. (New York Times)

Obama Signs Bill Changing Medicare Payments To Doctors. (AP)

Video Of Syria Chlorine Gas Attack Upsets U.N. Security Council Members. (BBC)

Pope Francis May Visit Cuba Along With U.S. This Fall. (USA Today)

Tenn. Lawmakers Won't Make The Bible The Official State Book. (Tennessean)

Migrants Seek Shelter From Mobs In South Africa. (CNN)

Second Alabama Death Row Prisoner Freed This Month. (AL.com)

Jakarta Traffic Jams Are The Worst Globally, Beating New York. (Reuters)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
