PHOTO: Vice President Biden Steals A Baby's Pacifier

Vice President Joe Biden has a long history of public gaffes. So much so that the Onion has published a series based on a parody of Biden as an administration screw-up and boozy womanizer.

Last night, we got another Biden surprise when Georgina Bloomberg, a professional equestrian and the younger daughter of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, posted a picture of Biden on her Facebook page.

Bloomberg wrote: "What's a boy to do when the Vice President steals your pacifier?"

We'll let you come to your own conclusions and leave you with two other posts we've written about vice presidential antics:

