Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: More On European Crash; Deadly Kenyan Attack Ends

By Korva Coleman
Published April 3, 2015 at 8:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Germanwings Co-Pilot Accelerated Toward Crash, Officials Say.

-- Kenya Copes With Deadliest Attack Since 1998 Bombing.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visits Utah, Meets Mormon Church Officials. (Deseret News)

Bergdahl Faces July Hearing Over Desertion Charge. (Washington Post)

3 Workers Missing From Burned Mexican Oil Rig In Gulf. (U.S. & World Report)

New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Canceled After Last Year's Violence. (WMUR)

Isolated Bird Flu Found In Minn., South Dakota Turkey Flocks.(AP)

Lyrics For "American Pie" To Be Sold This Month. (Bloomberg)

Brief Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow, But The Best Viewing Is In The West. (Sky & Telescope)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman