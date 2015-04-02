Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kenyan College Attacked; Yemen Fighting Intensifies

By Korva Coleman
Published April 2, 2015 at 8:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunmen Kill At Least 15 In Al-Shabab Attack On College In Kenya.

-- Al Qaeda Force Frees Inmates In Yemen, Seeking To Control Port City.

And here are more early headlines:

Tired Diplomats Keep Negotiating On Iranian Nuclear Accord. (New York Times)

Gunmen Attack Egyptian Troops In Sinai Desert. (Reuters)

At Least 54 Dead After Russian Fishing Ship Sinks. (CNN)

Major Typhoon Headed For Philippines Loses Strength. (Wall Street Journal)

U.N. Says Islamist Militants Gain 25,000 Foreign Fighters Globally. (BBC)

Crystal Cathedral Founder, Televangelist Robert Schuller, Gravely Ill. (Christian Post)

Farewells Given To The Carpeting At Portland, Ore. Airport. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
