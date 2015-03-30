Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Germanwings Crash; New Daily Show Host

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sticking Points In Iran Nuclear Talks: Sanctions And A Fuel Stockpile.

-- Germanwings Crash: Search Crews Isolate DNA, Seek Second Black Box.

-- Trevor Noah Will Replace Jon Stewart As Host Of 'The Daily Show'.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense In Boston Marathon Bombing May Soon Present Case. (Boston Globe)

Ballots Are Counted In Nigeria's Close Presidential Election. (Reuters)

Saudi-Led Airstrikes Continue To Hit Yemen's Capital. (Deutsche Welle)

Former Israeli Leader Olmert Convicted In Corruption Case. (Haaretz)

Tunisians Rally Against Violence At Museum Where Tourists Attacked. (CNN)

Air Canada Plane Lands On Belly At Halifax Airport, Passengers Ok. (National Post)

Flooding Inundates Part Of Kashmir. (Hindustan Times)

Owner Of 2 Wandering Pink Chickens Found In Portland, Ore. (Oregonian)

