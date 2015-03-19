Remains Of Sept. 11 Victim Identified

New York City medical examiners have identified the remains of another of the victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He is Matthew David Yarnell of New Jersey, a 26-year-old vice president of technology of the Fiduciary Trust Co.

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang tells our Newscast unit that Yarnell worked on the 97th floor of the World Trade Center's south tower. His remains were identified through DNA testing.

More than 1,000 victims of the attacks are still listed as missing. The New York Times notes that Yarnell is the 1,640th victim of the attack to be positively identified.

Patrice Braut of Belgium, who was identified last September, was the most recent victim to be identified.

