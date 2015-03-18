Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Gunmen Storm Tunisian Museum In Deadly Attack

By Jackie Northam
Published March 18, 2015 at 9:54 AM EDT
Tunisian security forces secure the area after gunmen attacked Tunis' famed National Bardo Museum on Wednesday.
Tunisian security forces secure the area after gunmen attacked Tunis' famed National Bardo Museum on Wednesday.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Tunisia's prime minister says at least 21 people were killed Wednesday after gunmen stormed the National Bardo Museum in the capital city, Tunis. Seventeen foreign tourists from Italy, Germany, Poland and Spain were among the dead, according to Prime Minister Habib Essid.

Two gunmen also were killed, Essid said, along with a Tunisian citizen and a police officer. Initial reports had put the death toll at eight.

At least 22 foreigners and two Tunisians were injured in the most serious attack in Tunisia in years.

The family of a policeman killed during Wednesday's attack grieves outside the morgue in Tunis, Tunisia.
Leila Fadel / NPR
/
The family of a policeman killed during Wednesday's attack grieves outside the morgue in Tunis, Tunisia.

Essid says the two gunmen may have had help from at least two other people who may still be at large. He said many weapons depots had been discovered, but gave no further details.

The prime minister called it a cowardly attack that would hurt Tunisia's economy and tourism industry.

NPR's Leila Fadel, who is in Tunisia, reported that the gunmen were wearing military uniforms and carrying assault rifles when they opened fire at the museum. The museum is adjacent to the country's parliament building, and the BBC says members of parliament were discussing anti-terrorism legislation at the time of the attack.

Gunmen reportedly took a number of tourists hostage. They were held for several hours before being released.

Al-Jazeera English TV showed video of security forces training their weapons on the museum and the parliament building as people fled the area.

A view of the interior of the National Bardo Museum in Tunis prior to Wednesday's attack.
Bethune Carmichael / Lonely Planet Images/Getty Images
/
A view of the interior of the National Bardo Museum in Tunis prior to Wednesday's attack.

Leila said the small North African nation of Tunisia was where the so-called Arab Spring began in 2011. She says the country has been spared much of the violence seen in other countries in the region, but has struggled with a growing number of Tunisians joining the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

She said the country is considered one of the biggest exporters of militants — anywhere from one to 3,000 young men have gone to fight with the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and there are concerns about their plans when they return home to Tunisia.

Tunisia's prime minister said the country is under threat and made an impassioned plea for Tunisia to stand united against terrorism. He added that the security forces would be relentless and without mercy against those who try to undermine the country.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam