There's Officially An Upside To Boston's Brutal Winter

A brutally cold season that featured buried cars and bizarre warnings, culminated Sunday night as this winter officially became Boston's snowiest ever.

As Dan Guzman of member station tells our Newscast unit, snow that fell Sunday night pushed the city past the seasonal record set 19 years ago:

"The National Weather Service says nearly 3 inches fell at Boston's Logan Airport last night, bringing the season's snow total to 108.6 inches."

The Boston Globe says the record gives some residents reason to celebrate their frozen existence:

" 'We were miserable, but at least now we're miserable champions,' Joe Ferreira, 27, of the South End, while trudging through the slush on Boston Common."

Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted that there will be no celebrations.

Superbowls, World Series', Stanley Cups, and snowfall records. We are truly a title city. There will be no parade. #titletown #bosnow — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 16, 2015

The 108.6 inches topped the previous record of 107.6 inches for a seasonal snowfall, which is recorded from July 1 through June 30. Records have been kept since 1872.

The winter snowfall, by contrast, is measured from December through February. The latest tally also was a record: 99.4 inches, beating out the 91.5 inches in 1993-94.

And then there's the record for the most snow in a single month. The Associated Press reports that Boston saw 64.9 inches in February, smashing the previous high of 43.3 inches in January 2005.

And the city may get even more of the white stuff.

A "possible system is being watched for the coming week," .

