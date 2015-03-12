Top Stories: Battle For Tikrit; Astronauts Return Safely

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraqi Force Makes More Gains Toward Taking Tikrit From ISIS.

-- Space Station Astronauts Make Safe Landing In Kazakhstan.

-- Researchers Think There's A Warm Ocean On Enceladus.

And here are more early headlines:

Wintry Mix, Snow Predicted For Northeast This Weekend. (AccuWeather)

Utah Lawmakers Pass Anti-Discrimination Bill Protecting LGBT People. (Deseret News)

Uber, Lyft Cases Over Drivers' Status Will Go To Juries. (PCWorld)

Coalitions Blame U.N. Security Council For Failing Syrian Civilians. (BBC)

Fire Put Out At Torrance, Calif. Oil Refinery; 2nd In A Month. (Reuters)

Previous Champ, Jeff King, Holds Iditarod Sled Dog Lead. ()

"Breaking Bad" Creator: Stop Throwing Pizzas On N.M. House. (KRQE)

