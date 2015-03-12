Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Battle For Tikrit; Astronauts Return Safely

By Korva Coleman
Published March 12, 2015 at 8:50 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraqi Force Makes More Gains Toward Taking Tikrit From ISIS.

-- Space Station Astronauts Make Safe Landing In Kazakhstan.

-- Researchers Think There's A Warm Ocean On Enceladus.

And here are more early headlines:

Wintry Mix, Snow Predicted For Northeast This Weekend. (AccuWeather)

Utah Lawmakers Pass Anti-Discrimination Bill Protecting LGBT People. (Deseret News)

Uber, Lyft Cases Over Drivers' Status Will Go To Juries. (PCWorld)

Coalitions Blame U.N. Security Council For Failing Syrian Civilians. (BBC)

Fire Put Out At Torrance, Calif. Oil Refinery; 2nd In A Month. (Reuters)

Previous Champ, Jeff King, Holds Iditarod Sled Dog Lead. ()

"Breaking Bad" Creator: Stop Throwing Pizzas On N.M. House. (KRQE)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
