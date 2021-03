Top Stories: U.S. Ambassador Out Of Hospital; French Athletes Killed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Ambassador Leaves Hospital After Attack In South Korea.

-- 3 French Star Athletes Die In Helicopter Crash In Argentina.

And here are more early headlines:

Missouri Supreme Court Assigns Appeals Judge To Hear Ferguson Cases. (St. Louis Today)

Amtrak Train Hits Tractor-Trailer In North Carolina; 55 Injured. (AP)

Houston Ship Channel Partly Closed After Ships Collide; Oil In Water. (KHOU-TV)

Survivors Of 1945 Tokyo Firebombing Honor 100,000 Killed By Allies. (Japan Times)

Nearly 7,000 Rape Evidence Kits Backlogged In Memphis. (Memphis Appeal)

Ex-First Lady Of Ivory Coast To Be Jailed For Post-Election Violence. (Bloomberg)

Fraternity Linked To Racist Chant Had Prior Racial/Sexual Infractions. (Inside Higher Ed)

"Midnight Rider" Director To Be Jailed In Death Of Crew Member. (Rolling Stone)

