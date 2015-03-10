Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Ferguson, Mo., City Manager Out Amid Shakeup

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published March 10, 2015 at 9:04 PM EDT

The Ferguson, Mo., City Council removed John Shaw as city manager today following last week's U.S. Justice Department report that accused the local police and justice system of racial bias.

Jason Rosenbaum, a reporter for St. Louis Public Radio, tweeted the news of the City Council resolution that removed Shaw from his position.

The St. Louis suburb has been in the news since last year when a white police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown. The Justice Department report last week said the officer in the shooting, Darren Wilson, will not face federal civil rights charges, but noted racial bias in Ferguson's police and court systems.

"It is time for Ferguson's leaders to take immediate, wholesale and structural corrective action," Attorney General Eric Holder said at the time. "Let me be clear: the United States Department of Justice reserves all its rights and abilities to force compliance and implement basic change."

The Justice Department report also led to the unearthing of racist emails, which resulted in the firing of the city clerk and the resignation of two officers. The city's municipal judge resigned Monday and was replaced by a state appeals judge.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur