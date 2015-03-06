Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Jobless Rate Falls To 5.5%; NASA Probe Near Dwarf Planet

By Korva Coleman
Published March 6, 2015 at 9:20 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nearly 300K New Jobs In February; Unemployment Dips To 5.5%.

-- NASA Probe To Arrive At Dwarf Planet.

And here are more early headlines:

Following Wintry Storm, Arctic Air Descends Into Eastern U.S. (AccuWeather)

South Korean Police Investigating U.S. Ambassador's Assailant. (Reuters)

Federal Judge Shot In Attempted Robbery Outside Detroit Home. (Detroit News)

Palestinians To End Security Agreement With Israel. (BBC)

9 Hurt In Knife Attack In Chinese Train Station. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Obama To Visit Selma For Protest Event's 50th Anniversary. (McClatchy)

Iraq Says ISIS Fighters Bulldoze Ancient City's Landmarks. (Guardian)

Iditarod Organizers Have Twice Relocated Start Of Sled Dog Race. (Alaska Dispatch)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman