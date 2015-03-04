Top Stories: Boston Bombing Trial Opening; New U.S. Census Data

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Marathon Bombing Trial Begins For Dzhokar Tsarnaev.

-- For U.S. Children, Minorities Will Be The Majority By 2020.

-- Federal Agents Carry Out Search For Evidence Of Illegal Support For 'Birth Tourism'.

And here are more early headlines:

Explosion At Eastern Ukraine Mine Traps Dozens Of Workers. (Kyiv Post)

FBI Arrests Man Suspected Of Shooting At NSA Building. (WTOP-FM)

Rain, Snow Expected From Plains To Northeast Today. ()

Venezuela Demands U.S. Reduce Diplomatic Staff. (Financial Times)

Italy Rescues Hundreds Of Migrants At Sea, 10 Die. (AP)

Nepal To Fine Everest Climbers Who Don't Pack Out Smelly Waste. (Reuters)

