NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iraqi Offensive Continues; Latest On LAPD Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published March 3, 2015 at 8:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Iran's Help, Iraqi Force Pushes Toward ISIS-Held Tikrit.

-- LAPD Shooting Update: Two Body Cameras, And A Gun Malfunction.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Warnings Posted From South Dakota To Minnesota. (NWS)

Georgia Delays Woman's Execution Over Quality Of Lethal Drugs. (UPI)

Lawyers For Accused Boston Bomber Want Jury to See Boat. (New York Times)

Republican Lawmakers Unveil 2 Plans That Could Replace Obamacare. (The Hill)

Hundreds Pay Respects To Murdered Russian Opposition Leader. (Reuters)

Jailed Rapist Says Slain New Delhi Woman "Shouldn't Have Fought Back". (AP)

Collector Auctions Disney Memorabilia, Garners $1.7 Million. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

