Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; More On the Oscar Winners

By Korva Coleman
Published February 23, 2015 at 9:34 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Says It Can't Withdraw Weapons, Citing Attacks During Truce.

-- The Oscars: What People Are Saying The Day After.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Sentences Leading Dissident Blogger, To 5 Years In Prison. (BBC)

Bitter Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills In Upper Midwest, Northeast. ()

Heavy Snow Falls On The Rockies: Two Feet Expected In Colorado. (AccuWeather)

Governors to Join Obama At White House, May Discuss Immigration. (AP)

Nigerian Suicide Bomber, Believed To Be Girl, Kills Self, Others. (Guardian)

Australian Leader Proposes New Counter-Terrorism Measures. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Nissan Executive Yutaka Katayama Dies, Introduced Datsun-Z. (Automotive News)

Kirk Cameron (And His Ego) Win Razzie Awards For "Worst Actor". (Rolling Stone)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman