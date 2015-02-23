Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; More On the Oscar Winners

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Says It Can't Withdraw Weapons, Citing Attacks During Truce.

-- The Oscars: What People Are Saying The Day After.



And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Sentences Leading Dissident Blogger, To 5 Years In Prison. (BBC)

Bitter Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills In Upper Midwest, Northeast. ()

Heavy Snow Falls On The Rockies: Two Feet Expected In Colorado. (AccuWeather)

Governors to Join Obama At White House, May Discuss Immigration. (AP)

Nigerian Suicide Bomber, Believed To Be Girl, Kills Self, Others. (Guardian)

Australian Leader Proposes New Counter-Terrorism Measures. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Nissan Executive Yutaka Katayama Dies, Introduced Datsun-Z. (Automotive News)

Kirk Cameron (And His Ego) Win Razzie Awards For "Worst Actor". (Rolling Stone)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.