Top Stories: Greece Loan Talks; More Fighting In Ukraine

By Korva Coleman
Published February 19, 2015 at 9:11 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Seeks To Extend Eurozone Loans, As Deadline Looms.

-- Ukraine Update: Fighting Shifts To Mariupol; A Call for U.N. Peacekeepers.

-- Ousted Thai Leader Charged With Negligence, Could Face Jail.

And here are more early headlines:

Weekend Forecast: Snow And Ice Will Stretch From Rockies To East Coast. (AccuWeather)

Talks Continue In West Coast Port Dispute. (Los Angeles Times)

Negotiations Resume In U.S. Oil Refinery Strike. (Reuters)

Southern California Oil Refinery Blast Injures Four. (KABC-TV)

Australia Facing Two Strong Cyclones. (Guardian)

Revenge Porn Operator Pleads Guilty To 2 Federal Counts. (PC World)

W.H.O. Wants Governments To Focus On 17 Neglected Diseases. (W.H.O.)

Obama To Declare Chicago Neighborhood As National Monument. (WMAQ-TV)

