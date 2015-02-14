Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

WATCH: The Sun Like You've Never Seen It

By Scott Neuman
Published February 14, 2015 at 3:00 PM EST

NASA's , which keeps a 24/7 vigil on the sun, just released this spectacular video composite to mark five years since the spacecraft was launched.

As Astronomer Phil Plait writes at Slate: "There's so much to take in there. Rolling sunspots, eruptive prominences, collapsing filaments, solar flares, the Transit of Venus (twice!)"

The SDO was being designed and built while Plait was working at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The astronomer says he remembers discussing with colleagues how much data would be sent back to Earth and how much would be seen by the probe.

"I had no idea,"he writes (emphasis his). "SDO is far more than I imagined, and has revealed our active and complex star far better than anything before it."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman